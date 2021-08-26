When Meek Mill initially previewed his upcoming new single "Sharing Locations" with Lil Durk and Lil Baby back in January, hip-hop lovers were excited to hear the three talented rappers going back-to-back-to-back, truly flexing their chemistry and showing that they can work cohesively as a strong team. It's taken half the year for the song to be released to the public, but we're finally about to hear the finished version of "Sharing Locations," because Meek just announced that the track is dropping tonight.

People were really excited to hear Meek, Durk, and Baby switching things up and taking over with each new bar on the song, and with the latest "Sharing Locations" snippet, it sounds like we're in for a street anthem in a matter of hours. Meek announced that the song is dropping tonight to much fanfare.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"I got a lil' bitch from the hood, I call her 'Gang,' she don't play with that bae shit," raps Lil Durk to start the track. "I be fuckin' this NBA n***a bitch 'cause she know I ain't ever gon' say shit," adds Meek. "New contract big like I play ball, lil' boy, I ain't nothin' to play with," sings Baby. "I told her, 'Pull up,' she told me she can't, her n***a be sharin' location," finished Smurk.

With all of the hype surrounding this single a few months ago, this one is likely to be a big song for all three of the rappers involved. Check out the latest preview below, and be sure to save it on your streaming service of choice at midnight.