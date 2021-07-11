Nearly three years since the release of Meek Mill's post-prison album Championships, and he's been teasing a new project that he's yet to set a release date for. Over the past few months, he's unveiled some new freestyles and previewed new music in the studio. Tracks with Future, Bobby Shmurda, Fabolous, and more are in the cut but it seems that Meek also has another track with the GOAT for his upcoming project.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meek took to Instagram where he revealed that he and Jay-Z are back in the studio following the eventful 4th of July festivities at Michael Rubin's home. The two worked together on 2018's "What's Free" alongside Rick Ross which remains one of the best tracks off of Meek's last album.

Meek shared the photo along with some motivational words from his recent studio sesson/meeting of the minds with Jay-Z. "If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys," he wrote. "if You the richest In the room you in the wrong room goat talk wit some billionaires I’ll be there soon!"

No word on when Meek will be dropping this music. However, he has been dropping off raw freestyles in recent times. He's tackled Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" and his "Flamerz Flow" freestyle sounded like a return to form.

Check out Meek Mill's post below.