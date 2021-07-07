4th Of July weekend was filled with all sorts of celebrations but it was Michael Rubin's party in the Hamptons that was flooding everyone's timeline. The stars came out decked in all-white with performances from artists like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tinashe. However, it doesn't seem like everything went down smoothly.

Earlier today, reports emerged that an altercation between Meek Mill and Travis Scott went down at Rubin's party this weekend. Though it was merely hearsay at that point, footage of the aftermath of the situation finally emerged. It corroborates claims that Meek went into a fit of rage in the aftermath of the shouting march. This clip is blurry but you can hear what sounds like Meek Mill yelling, "Where's he at?! What is you doing?!" at one point in the clip.

The apparent altercation between the two rappers remained verbal. PageSix reported that they were pulled apart from one another before the situation escalated further. However, it remains unclear why things got heated with Travis Scott and Meek Mill.

Rubin's party reportedly ended shortly after the debacle around 1:30 a.m. but the evening seemed to have positive vibes all around. At one point, Lil Uzi Vert was spotted cuttin' up on the dancefloor while his girlfriend JT was hyping him up on the sidelines. Funny enough, Meek was spotted in the background getting tickled by James Harden.