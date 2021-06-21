Meek Mill's recent freestyles has been a promising indication of where he's going with his next album. It's been nearly three years since the release of Championships, his first project after his last bid in prison. The anticipation was high, and Meek certainly delivered on expectations. However, he's been hinting at its follow-up for a few years now without dropping a heap of music.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last month, the rapper returned with his latest drop, "Flamers Flow" and its video which included a cameo from Bobby Shmurda. Given their mutual affinity for Jahlil Beats' production, it seems inevitable that they'd be locking in the studio.

Earlier today, Meek hit the 'Gram with a brand new clip of a recent studio session he had where Bobby Shmurda and his fellow Shmigo compadre, Takeoff, were in attendance. While the production wasn't handled by Jahlil Beats, DJ Durel slid through with a massive stadium-ready beat for Meek and Bobby to rip through.

The recently slew of releases from Meek seems to be a promising sign that a new album is on the way. Ross recently revealed that the entire MMG family is putting in work towards their forthcoming studio albums including his two star pupils. "Everybody’s cooking up right now. Everybody in the studio is working on their projects—Meek, Wale," Ross told Complex News.

Check the snippet below. Are you excited for new music from Meek?