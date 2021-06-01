Meek Mill Lights Up The Booth On "Flamerz Flow"

The hype surrounding Dreamchasers 5 intensifies as Meek Mill has returned. The rapper has been hinting at something new on the horizon and fans believed that there would be a release sometime this week, but a Monday (May 31) delivery came as a surprise. The Philadelphia rapper has been making headlines lately in connection to his ex Milan Harris, his controversies involving Tekashi 6ix9ine, or rumors having to do with Rick Ross and club entries, but Meek has stayed focused and dropped off "Flamerz Flow" to remind people of his skills.

Not only do fans get a new track from Meek, but it arrives along with a visual. In the music video, Meek highlights his hometown and shows himself enjoying some time with a few friends, including hitting up the studio with Bobby Shmurda and kicking it with Dave East. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for Dreamchasers 5 which is rumored to be slated for release sometime this summer, and we'll make sure to keep you updated as news unfolds about the project.

Stream "Flamerz Flow" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

One false move, you a goner

We was maskin' up before corona

Young n*gga hangin' out the Bentley

Wide arms swing around the corner

Paper tag this is not a loaner

Drug dealer, this one for the owners