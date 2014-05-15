Jahlil Beats is a rapper, producer, and a force to be reckoned with. Growing up in a project in Chester, Pennsylvania, Beats grew a passion for music at an early age. From the age of 15, he and brother Anthony Tucker aka The Beat Bully began producing music and making beats. Around 2008 after dropping out of college, Beats gained some notoriety after producing a few tracks on Tyga and Chris Brown’s collab mixtape called “Fan of a Fan. He has since collaborated with artists like Meek Mill, Nelly, Jay-Z, Big Sean, and Jim Jones. After signing to label Roc Nation, Beats has released several mixtapes, with the most recent one from 2013 called “Legends Era III” featuring appearances by Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, ASAP Rocky, and others.