Max B Taps Giggs For "Bad To Tha Bone"

Joshua Robinson
January 29, 2021 10:10
Max B/EMG/Phase One NetworkMax B/EMG/Phase One Network
Max B/EMG/Phase One Network

Bad To Tha Bone
Max B Feat. Giggs

Max B continues the New York-London alliance with a wavy new single.


Trump’s final days in office made headlines for the high profile last-minute pardons, but some notable Hip-Hop artists -- including C-Murder, Bobby Shmurda, Tay-K, Max B, and more -- weren’t as lucky as others. Yet even as Biggaveli’s fight for freedom continues, he has still found the time to bless his fans with new music. In his new single, “Bad to tha Bone,” the wavy veteran reaches out across the pond to connect with UK artist Giggs, marking their first official collaboration together.

The two artists link up over strong, trumpet-heavy production from Paul Couture (known for his collaborations with artists ranging from Shwayze to French Montana) and lament about their past street-related situations and the consequences that resulted from them.

Max B kicks things off strong with an infectious verse, likening his musical output to negro spirituals and shouting out fellow incarcerated New York rapper Bobby Shmurda, who is also getting closer to having his legal troubles behind him. Biggaveli’s lyrics appear to reflect his current introspective mindstate, as he’s recently reflected on and moved past his longtime beef with Jim Jones

“Bad to tha Bone” also features a quirky, repetitive hook, and when the spotlight shifts to Giggs, the song is injected with some expected UK flair. This single marks Max B’s first official release of 2021, so be sure to see peep what the Harlem icon has to say.

Quotable Lyrics

Four-time felon, quick to give a n**** the steamer
Never been on probation, I don’t do misdemeanors

