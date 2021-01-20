Speculation has been growing all week after it was reported that President Donald Trump planned to pardon over a hundred people, including some "high-profile rappers" during his final full day in office. Those reports became a reality as Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Kwame Kilpatrick, over 140 others. However, the general public appears to have been expecting a bigger rap turnout on the pardon list, specifically crossing their fingers for one man to finally be freed.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bobby Shmurda is expected to be released from prison in the next month, as confirmed by his mother, but the world wants to see him get out immediately, hoping for Trump to come through with that pardon. After over 140 names were announced on the official White House list though, Bobby Shmurda was nowhere to be found, angering fans across the nation.

The rapper's name has been trending for the last few hours on Twitter as fans of the GS9 collective, which also includes the recently-released Rowdy Rebel, were wishing for a miracle. People are wondering what's going through Bobby's mind right now, especially after Kodak Black and Lil Wayne were granted clemency.

Among the other rappers that were not pardoned during Trump's spree last night are Tay-K, YNW Melly, Suge Knight, C-Murder, 03 Greedo, and others.

We'll keep you posted on Bobby Shmurda's upcoming reported release.