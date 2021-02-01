Last weekend, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in heartbreaking fashion during the NFC Championship game. This was the first time Rodgers got to play an NFC Title game at home, but in the end, it was Tom Brady who prevailed. Since that time, Rodgers' status in Green Bay has remained ambiguous, and now, fans are worried about whether or not he could be on the way out.

According to reporter Ryan Wood, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently spoke about Rodgers' status with the team and the conversation they had after the NFC Title game. As LaFleur noted, Rodgers was disappointed although there is a "lot of optimism moving forward" which means fans can breathe easy about Rodgers staying in Wisconsin.

"He's so disappointed, obviously. It's tough to get to that point, and to finally have that game in Lambeau and come up short, that's extremely disappointing," LaFleur said.

The rumors concerning Rodgers led to a call from the Los Angeles Rams who reportedly tried to make a play for the QB but we're ultimately rejected. With this in mind, it's clear that teams are ready to pounce on the idea of Rodgers wanting out, but for now, that doesn't seem to be happening any time soon.

