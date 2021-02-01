This weekend, the Los Angeles Rams made a massive move as they traded a few draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. Stafford is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the entire league and over the last few years, he simply hasn't had the weapons or the defense necessary to get him back into the postseason. This led to an agreement between Stafford and the Lions to part ways, ultimately leading to Saturday's trade.

According to reporter Sam Farmer, it seems like the Los Angeles Rams were eyeing another NFC North quarterback. In the clip below, Farmer explains that the Rams called up the Green Bay Packers looking for Aaron Rodgers although they were politely told that Rodgers is off the table.

After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game, Rodgers claimed that he was uncertain about his future in Green Bay, which led to a massive panic amongst fans. However, the Packers seem poised to keep Rodgers on the roster, even if they drafted his replacement a year ago.

With the offseason almost upon us, the quarterback movement is going to be a lot of fun to watch, especially with Deshaun Watson on the move. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information coming out of the NFL.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images