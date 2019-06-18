Twenty-one years after the release of the original I Got the Hook Up, the follow up is set to hit theaters. Next month, I Got the Hook Up 2 starring Romeo Miller, Tiny Lister, John Witherspoon, Clifton Powell, Luenell, Sheryl Underwood, Kyle Massey, D.C. Young Fly, and of course Master P, will hopefully be a comedy that brings the laughs. However, P recently told Baller Alert that he also wants fans to pick up on the message behind the jokes.

“This has a message, even though it’s going to be funny. To be able to bring these social media stars, connect them with the Hollywood stars,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be hilarious, but like I said, it's got a meaning. This movie has a meaning, that’s what’s going to be different. It’s about gentrification. It’s about ownership. It’s about taking control and having a business in the 'hood." He added, "We need some laughter. Laughter heals all this negativity we been going through.”

The rap mogul was asked about his next business ventures, and P showed off his MoneYatti kicks as he talked about the importance of brand ownership. “I think the most important thing for me, that changed my life was about ownership. None of my family never had anything, and I said, ‘You know what, I need to be an entrepreneur,’” P stated. “I need to get to work. Everyone got 24 hrs, its what you do with your 24 hours. You gotta celebrate other people’s success, I started celebrating other people’s success, and I start being successful.”

P also had a few words for hip hop artists with aspirations of being superstars: “Learn your business. Get out there, know hip hop business. Everybody want to be a star. Everybody want to be famous. But you know, I passed up a million dollars when I got in this game and I had nothing. To pass up some money to know your business, I turned that into hundreds of millions. Don't just get into it for the fame. And stop all this beefing. You don’t need to be beefin'. Leave that at the steakhouse. Be bout your money.”