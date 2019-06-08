The number of tracks and projects in Nipsey Hussle's vault is unknown, but months after his tragic death, his legacy continues to shine through his music. DJ Khaled recently released his Father of Asahd hit "Higher" featuring Nipsey and John Legend, and Master P told PEOPLE that he has a Nipsey collaboration of his own. The Lousiana rap mogul has praised the slain rapper as a community builder and innovator, supporting Nipsey's "The Marathon Continues" movement since his death.

The No Limit legend and Nipsey worked on a track for Master P's film I Got the Hookup 2, and the rapper stated that he collaborated with the Los Angeles artist to create "street music with some soul and substance." The pair joined forces in the studio and crafted "Street Millionaire," and just two days later, Nipsey was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store.

Although "Street Millionaire" won't be released until July 12, the same day that I Got the Hookup 2 premieres, Master P shared a one-minute snippet of the track to whet fans' appetites. “This was a talented brother who cared about the community and did a lot [for it],” Master P said. “This man was a star. His legacy is going to change so many lives.”