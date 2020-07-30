Prepare to delve into one of hip hop's dynasties on BET. Master P is known for his philanthropy, charitable efforts, community building, and growing list of business investments, but once upon a time, he was just a young man with basketball dreams. Prior to having his reputation in the board room, the Louisiana native was the leader of No Limit Records, a label that gave us some of our favorite hip hop classics from artists that became rap icons.

On Wednesday, the No Limit Chronicles series airs on BET and shares the tale of what led up to the development of the label. For those old enough to remember, the No Limit Records crew would don themselves in military apparel—and on the series, Percy Miller explained that this was more than a fashion choice. He comes from a military family and was paying homage to his kin. Watch as producers dive deep into the history of the Miller family, No Limit artists' histories, and what eventually led up to the label filing for bankruptcy.

Master P is joined by his daughter Cymphonique Miller, his son Romeo Miller, his ex-wife Sonya, artist Silkk the Shocker, and many others who help chronicle how the label head went from a kid in the Calliope Projects to a rap legend. No Limit Chronicles premieres tonight at 9:00 p.m., so let us know if you'll be tuning in to watch the in-depth interviews from people who were apart of the dynasty that still continues with Romeo's label No Limit Forever Records.