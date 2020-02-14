Yesterday we shared a report that stated Romeo Miller would be leaving the hit WE tv reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, citing his distaste for the fake love triangle between him, Angela Simmons and childhood rap rival Bow Wow. Now, it seems like his famous pops Master P is doing all but confirming the news with his recent throwback flick on Instagram.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

Sure, the Rap Snacks head honcho could've just been bigging up his son with the photo, which shows the two sitting side-by-side 18 years ago during the 2002 AAU National Boys 12 & Under Basketball Championships in Virginia Beach as P spits knowledge to "Lil" Romeo. He explained the moment by writing, "@romeomiller at 12 years old I was teaching him about integrity," continuing by adding, "All money ain’t good money."

If that wasn't enough to signify that he's talking about the GUHH situation, take a look below at the rest of his IG caption:

"We’ll walk away from a job or bag if it ain’t right. I’m proud of the man he became. Young boss in the making #MillerGang Family over Everything. The key to being a great parent is spending time and never be a fan or friend to your child. Don’t be afraid to change and lead by example. #weallwegot God is Real. Kings raise Kings." — @masterp

Romeo responded with a touching note of gratefulness, writing back in the comments, "Forever thankful God made you my parent. Through all the success, never a YES man. I will always value your teachings and spread to others @masterp. Respect. #WeAllWeGot." We'll let you guys make your own assumptions based off their exchange, but it's pretty clear to us that something money-related got this father/son duo in their feelings.

Check out the flick Master P shared below — Romeo's team won, by the way! — and let us know if you agree with their thoughts on integrity down in the comments: