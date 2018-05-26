integrity
- TVMaster P Commends Romeo's "Integrity" For Reportedly Exiting "Growing Up Hip Hop"Master P shared a throwback of him and son Romeo Miller to confirm that both men will "walk away from a job or bag if it ain’t right."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Fires Back At The Doubters: "I Write All My Own Shit"Don't doubt the clout read on "Hot Girl Meg."By Devin Ch
- SocietyTaraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard Petition For Jussie Smollett's "Empire" ReturnThe "Empire" cast stands behind Jussie Smollett, in claiming his innocence.By Devin Ch
- MusicLyor Cohen Talks Rich The Kid Contract Dispute On Breakfast Club: "We Don't Play That"Lyor Cohen speaks his piece on Rich the Kid's dissatisfaction over his 300 Entertainment contract.By Devin Ch
- MusicPusha T Ushers Twitter Support For Lyricists Such As Kendrick, Cole & HimselfPusha T quoted his song "Infrared" to rally support.By Devin Ch