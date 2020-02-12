For those of you who may be keeping up with Growing Up Hip Hop, it's obvious that Romeo Miller has changed this season. Since the series launched in 2016 on WeTV, much of Romeo's storyline has been focused on a potential budding romance between him and Angela Simmons. This year, however, the pair aren't friends, and while Romeo has continuously taken to social media to come against how he's being portrayed on Growing Up Hip Hop, the young rap mogul can't seem to dodge criticism from the public.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Romeo acts as an executive producer of the show, but according to an exclusive report by TheJasmineBRAND, Romeo has quit the series. The outlet states they've spoken to a source who revealed Romeo and the production crew have been at odds. "Romeo nor his father (Master P) would never go against their morals for money for any network," the person reportedly said. "He hasn’t been on much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career and his love life with new girlfriend. Romeo has nothing against the cast, they’re just growing apart and he rather explore the truth not a fake love triangle that the network is dragging out.”

Over on his Instagram profile, Romeo removed the series from his list of current projects. About an hour ago he wrote a lengthy caption to promote MTV's Ex on the Beach, a show Romeo has been a host of since 2018. "I still remember when I left to film my MTV show @exonthebeach in New Zealand. It was a last minute decision and I had to clear my entire schedule including Co hosting GMA for the month," Romeo wrote. "I was on my best training regime to date, it was finally summer, the girl I liked started showing interest and my beard started to finally grow in ha."

"My message; don’t be afraid to step away from your comfort zone," he added. "God’s plans are much greater than ours. I’m happier and wiser after my experience on the other side of the world. Stay focus and everything will work it self out. That’s my key ingredient for success, big faith." Check it out below.