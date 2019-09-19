Mary J. Blige couldn't fall off the radar if she tried since she's so beloved by many and has secured her name in the industry since she first stepped on the scene. The 48-year-old's recent share to Instagram has proved once again that she's someone to keep an eye on. The "Be Without You" singer may not have had an intention to break the internet but she seemingly has since sharing an image that sees her in a one-piece cheetah bathing suit, fur coat, and thick thighs for days.

The boss-ass image is accompanied by a caption that advises us that Mary is ready for the new season so she can continue her reign as a strong, powerful woman. "Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall," she wrote.

Of course, fans have taken to Twitter to express their love for Mary and her fit frame. " I made @maryjblige latest IG pic my lockscreen. And every time I pick up the phone I say “Yesss Thighs” 😍😍," one fan wrote, while another added: "MaryJ. Blige’s thighs. That is all."

“If I could tell my younger self something, I would tell her don’t be afraid of your imperfections, because one day people are going to love you for them,” Blige recently stated. “I’m very content, and I’m happy with myself. I learned to be happy with just Mary, just enjoying my own company, me by myself most of the time. I’m grateful.”