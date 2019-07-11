Hindsight is always twenty-twenty, and life lessons are often learned after we've weathered the worst of the storms. Mary J. Blige has never been shy about sharing the rough patches in her journey, whether it be her recovery from drug addiction, escaping abusive relationships, or rebuilding after heartache. The 48-year-old more recently has made headlines because of her often hostile divorce from ex-husband of 13 years Kendu Isaacs, but now that she's single, Blige is enjoying her freedom.

“I think I turned that corner when I got my divorce," she told PEOPLE of finding her place of peace. "I think that I realized that no matter what comes to me, no matter how big or bad it is, I have to keep moving, I have to keep living. I said, ‘No, I’m not going to stay in this marriage. I’m out of here.’ That’s what [my single] "Thriving" is about.”



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“If I could tell my younger self something, I would tell her don’t be afraid of your imperfections, because one day people are going to love you for them,” Blige stated. “I’m very content, and I’m happy with myself. I learned to be happy with just Mary, just enjoying my own company, me by myself most of the time. I’m grateful.”

We all know that Blige has a few love songs that are on the heartbroken end of the spectrum (*ahem*"Not Gon' Cry*ahem*), but even though those tracks bring up unhappy memories, she uses them as a release. “It’s therapeutic," Blige admitted. "To travel back and to relive something again and not have it drive you crazy is a true gift from God.”