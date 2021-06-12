Maroon 5 Deliver "JORDI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, & More

Maroon 5 has been in the game for a very long time now and frontman Adam Levine doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. While the group mostly started out as an alternative rock group, they have largely shifted towards pop-friendly ballads that always seem to be accompanied by a host of different rappers. They have collaborated with some of the biggest artists in hip-hop and on their new album JORDI, they keep that trend going.

For instance, this new album has features from Megan Thee Stallion, Nipsey Hussle, YG, Juice WRLD, and even blackbear. There are some other big names on the project as well, including H.E.R, Anuel AA, and even the legendary Stevie Nicks. With 14 new tracks to choose from, Maroon 5 fans are certainly in for a solid summer.

Give this album a spin, down below.

Tracklist:

1. Beautiful Mistakes (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

2. Lost

3. Echo (ft. blackbear)

4. Lovesick

5. Remedy (ft. Stevie Nicks)

6. Seasons

7. One Light (ft. Bantu)

8. Convince Me Otherwise (ft. H.E.R)

9. Nobody's Love

10. Can't Leave You Alone (ft. Juice WRLD)

11. Memories

12. Memories Remix (ft. Nipsey Hussle & YG)

13. Button (ft. Anuel AA & Tainy)

14. Lifestyle (ft. Jason Derulo)