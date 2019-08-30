The allegations surrounding Michael Jackson aren't new in any way. Even before his death, the claims that he molested children ran rampant for at least a decade. Many might wonder why people in his circle turned a blind eye to the possibilities that the popstar inappropriately touched kids but it appears one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors did approach MJ about the allegations.

The podcast Telephone Stories: The Trials Of Michael Jackson apparently obtained a sworn testimony Marlon Brando gave Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys. Brando reportedly told officials, “I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that [Jackson] may have had something to do with kids.”

Brando wasn't a stranger to MJ -- the two were close friends and the actor was a frequent visitor of the singer's Neverland ranch. The D.A.'s Office reached out to Brando about "an unusual conversation he had with Jackson and his suspicions concerning the King of Pop’s behavior around young boys." The L.A. Times confirmed with a judge that Brando did, in fact, have this conversation with prosecutors.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Brando seemingly knew more than he led on in the public eye. You see, Mike's bodyguard was Brando's son, Mike C. Brando, who also had “impressions and concerns" about MJ's behavior, much like his father.

So, with these concerns in mind, Brando went on to confront Michael Jackson about the whole thing. The conversation included an admission from MJ that he hated Joe Jackson, before the conversation shifted towards the sexual abuse allegations. At that point, according to the docs, Michael Jackson cried so hard that Brando had to comfort him.

The singer's tears ended up fuelling what Marlon Brando thought this whole time. He reportedly told prosecutors, "With this mode of behavior that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids.” Although the actor admitted that MJ never actually admitted to being gay or abusing kids, Brando believed that the tears was a product of guilt. “My impression, was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me,” he recounted.