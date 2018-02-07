marlon Brando
- MoviesThe Academy Apologizes To Sacheen Littlefeather Over Infamous 1973 Oscars IncidentSacheen Littlefeather has finally received an apology from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 1973 Oscars.By Cole Blake
- TVEddie Murphy Shares Prince Stories, Regrets Rejecting "Roger Rabbit" Role"I was like, 'What? Animations and people? That sound like bullsh*t to me!'"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMarlon Brando Made Michael Jackson Cry Over Molestation Claims: ReportMarlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson over the allegations of child molestation in 1994.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRichard Pryor Widow Claims He Wouldn't Be Ashamed Of Marlon Brando FlingJennifer Lee Pryor speaks out about Quincy Jones' claims.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRichard Pryor's Widow Says His Daughter Is In Denial Over His Sexuality"She should be proud of her father's truth."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMarlon Brando's Son Denies Father's Alleged Affair With Richard PryorMiko Brando is shutting down the widespread claims about his father.
By David Saric
- MusicQuincy Jones Interview Is A PG-13 Version Of The ConversationInterviewer David Marchese provides insight to his incredible interview with Quincy Jones. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRichard Pryor's Widow Confirms He & Marlon Brando Slept TogetherJennifer Pryor confirms Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando's sexual history. By Aron A.