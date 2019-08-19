If you didn't know, singer-songwriter, Sheryl Crow's career started out by being a backup singer on the 18-month global tour for Michael Jackson's earth-shattering album, Bad, in the 1980s. Her fame came from performing intimate duets of "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" with Jackson every night, and also from starring in his "Dirty Diana" music video.

Crow's time alongside the late pop sensation came up in her interview with The Telegraph that was published last week. When asked if she ever watched HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary - which caused an eruption this year when it told the stories of two men's accusations against Jackson for having sexually abused them as minors - Crow said she had not.

She did share that she is left with 'lots of questions' regarding Jackson's behavior, after being "around for some things that I thought were really strange" while they toured together. In the interview, Crow also speculated that the constant public scrutiny over the years, compounded by the pressure of Jackson returning to the stage for the massive "This Is It" tour, is what led to his unravelling and final demise.

It was reported in June that the Discovery network is prepping an hour-long documentary starring three detectives who were involved in investigating Jackson's death back in 2009. According to Vanity Fair, detectives will reopen the case files and share previously-confidential details of the investigation.