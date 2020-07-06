Kanye West made the shocking announcement over the weekend that he plans to run for President of the United States, entering his name in the 2020 Presidential Election. He has already earned support from Elon Musk, 2 Chainz, and others. Now, we can add Mark Cuban to the list.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," wrote Kanye on Twitter.

Thinking about the impact that the billionaire recording artist and fashion designer would have as the President, Mark Cuban safely declared that he would vote for West over Donald Trump.

"If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump, I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump," said the Dallas Mavericks owner on Twitter.

He later responded to a post that said he was paying to fund West's addition to the Presidential ballot in November, denying that.

"No. I support a non-profit @voterchoice," said Cuban. "They help people who have been denied access to ballots by Reps and Dems. So no. I’m not paying for anything for @kanyewest. Lol. But if ANY candidate is denied their rightful access to a ballot I will refer them to @voterchoice ok?"

Already, West is reportedly unable to have his name printed on the ballot in six states, including New York and Texas.

With Elon Musk and Mark Cuban supporting Kanye West, are you following suit?