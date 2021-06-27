Marilyn Manson is expected to turn himself for outstanding warrants, the LAPD said. The musician is facing two counts of Class A Misdemeanor Simple Assault that are the result of incidents that happened in Gilford, New Hampshire. The warrants were initially drafted by the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire, but have been transferred to Los Angeles. These alleged assaults are just one of many that Manson is being accused of.

The initial incident that involves the allegations surrounding Marilyn Manson took place on August 18th, 2019. Manson was performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion when the attacks allegedly took place. According to accounts from local law enforcement, a videographer who was working at the concert claims that they were spat on during a segment of the concert where Manson incited a mosh pit.

While speaking with USA Today, Manson's lawyer, Howard King, says that Manson and his team have known about the warrants for a while."It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," King declared. "This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Though Marilyn Manson is expected to turn himself in, his court date will be arranged by the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire. The Gilford Chief of Police, Tony Burpee, has also spoken with USA Today. "If Mr. Warner turns himself in within the next few weeks, his initial appearance/arraignment will likely be scheduled for mid-August," Burpee stated to the publication.

The embattled musician continues to face the law as more allegations pile up against him. Not only does Manson have the physical assault charges from New Hampshire, but he's also been accused of sexual assault, as well. Earlier this year, actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco have accused him of sexual assault. His other reported victims include his former assistant, Ashley Walters, and famed adult film actress Jenna Jameson.

[via]