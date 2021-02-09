As more shocking allegations of violence and abuse against Marilyn Manson continue to surface from different women, the industrial rocker's original accuser Evan Rachel Wood has revealed more shocking, traumatic tales about her former partner. Among these allegations include Manson's multiple Nazi-themed tattoos and anti-Semitic abuse towards her during their on-and-off relationship. In addition to the new allegations, Wood also exposed a police report she filed against Manson's wife Lindsay Usich.



In a series of Instagram Story posts this week, Wood shared that Usich attempted to blackmail the young actress with compromising photos of her in an attempt to ruin her career and silence her. Sharing one of the compromising photos in her story, she penned, "On Dec 19th, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's Wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to 'Ruin my career' and 'Shut me up.'"

Wood went on to claim that Manson would refer to her as "a Jew" in a derogatory manner and, "would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me." She also admitted, "I heard the 'n' word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more."



She then shared photos of three tattoos on Manson's body alleging the designs are representative of Nazism, just days after another accusor claimed he once asked her to buy him Nazi paraphernalia.

Evan is one of 11 women who have now come forward with their stories. Manson has vehemently denied all the allegations against him.

