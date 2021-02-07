Marilyn Manson has been battling violent abuse allegations for most of the new month, already being exposed as an apparently insatiable bully. Based on some leaked text messages of the rocker between him and True Blood star Annie Abrams', he was a part of the fat-shaming mob that poked fun of songstress Lana Del Rey after she was captured by the paparazzi's camera.

The "Summertime Sadness" crooner appeared to have gained a bit of weight during the COVID-19 quarantine, promoting many people, including Manson, to make fun of her build. Manson allegedly sent a photo of Del Rey to Abrams before commenting on her appearance, prefacing his statements with "Not body shaming. Or whatever," before continuing, "But that pic is f**king crazy. It's like Vince Neil bad."

The metal singer continued his attack on Del Rey, dubbing the songstress "Lasagna Del Ray" to further ridicule her for her weight gain. He then explained his personal relationship with the Grammy-nominated artist, explaining, "I know her. And my good friend was dating her and hilariously enough I did a photo shoot that they used her hair extensions dyed black and I had an octopus on my head." He went on to claim in the messages, "She is really complicated. I'll leave it at that."

As mentioned briefly before, Manson is currently facing allegations of abuse from his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, who outed the disgraced singer for "grooming" and "horrifically" abusing her for years. Since then, numerous women have come forward with their own allegations against the singer.

Manson has denied the allegations in an Instagram post, writing, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

