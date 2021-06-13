Mariah Carey Teams Up With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For "Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)"

It's a musical legends affair on Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis' latest offering "Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)." The iconic production duo recruited Mariah Carey for the new single, which is expected to appear on their upcoming debut studio album Jam & Lewis, Volume 1. Other featured artists include Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson, Boyz II Men and Morris Day, Jerome Benton and The Roots, Toni Braxton and Heather Headley.

"When we started Jam & Lewis: Volume 1, we put a wishlist together of all our favorite artists. The chance to reunite with our friend and fellow Songwriters Hall of Fame partner Mariah was wishlist fulfillment at its finest," Jam and Lewis said in a press statement announcing the exciting collaboration.

“Working with Jimmy & Terry through the years has been one of the greatest creative journeys I’ve ever taken,” Carey said in the same statement. “It’s a great honor for me to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime album!”

Early last week, the Grammy-winning songstress parted ways with JAY-Z's Roc Nation Management team to partner with Range media citing her desire to work with a small team.

Check out the legend linkup on "Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)" below. Of course, let us know how you're rocking with it down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Spun out of control

In this faithless world I must own

Angel turned his back

And where wings once were

They were no longer intact