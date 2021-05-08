Mariah Carey clapped back at RNB Radar CEO Tommy Banks on Twitter, Friday, after Banks shared a snippet of Baltimore rapper YTK's new track "Let It Off," which samples Carey’s 2005 song "Shake It Off."

"Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond," Banks captioned the one-minute video.

"How about y'all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers," Carey tweeted in response.



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

After the post went viral, Banks clarified that Carey was just joking and shared a screenshot of a DM with Questlove about clearing the sample.

"Hey I want to reiterate that Mariah was joking, please stop saying rude s--- to her," Banks captioned the screenshot. "She told that same joke to Quest Love hours before she responded to the tweet and put us in contact with the people who can help us clear it! so it’s not a problem on her end."

Questlove tweeted about the incident saying that it reminded him of a situation with Erykah Badu and her song "Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long."

"I’m DYIN," Questlove wrote. "I helped w the Mariah sample cause 11 years ago we were in the same situation in which Erykah has 24 hours to clear 'Gone Baby Don’t Be Long' w Paul McCartney & Lenny Kravitz saw the tweet & hit up Stella to hit her pops & the song was saved!"

[Via]