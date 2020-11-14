Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
- NewsJam & Lewis Release "Jam & Lewis: Volume One""Jam & Lewis: Volume One" features The Roots, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsMariah Carey Teams Up With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis For "Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)"The songstress united with the iconic production duo for the silky new single. By Madusa S.
- NewsJimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Link Up With Babyface For "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It"Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface come through with some mature r&b on their new collaborative effort.By Alexander Cole