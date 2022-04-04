Mariah Carey showed her appreciation for Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa after the 2022 Grammy Awards, where the two artists paid homage to Carey's iconic on-stage moment with Whitney Houston from the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Try it on me!!!! Love you and miss you Queen," Carey wrote on Twitter in response to a video from the event.

Both Lipa and Megan pulled up to the stage rocking the same black Versace dress and gold pendant.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Not you stealing my look," said Megan Thee Stallion.

"I was told I had the exclusive," replied Dua Lipa, "I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."

Afterward, the legendary Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace came on stage and removed a detachable skirt from both artists.

"Thank you Donatella! Now we both look like winners," Megan remarked.

The original skit with Carey and Houston played on their long-running rivalry in the eyes of the media. Similarly, both legendary artists rocked the same Vera Wang gown.

"Nice dress," Carey joked to Houston on stage at the time. "That's a one-of-a-kind, yeah? Looks pretty familiar."

Check out Carey's tweet below, as well as Lip and Megan's outfits.

