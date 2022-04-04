Mariah Carey gave a shoutout to Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion for their Grammys skit.
Mariah Carey showed her appreciation for Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa after the 2022 Grammy Awards, where the two artists paid homage to Carey's iconic on-stage moment with Whitney Houston from the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
“Try it on me!!!! Love you and miss you Queen," Carey wrote on Twitter in response to a video from the event.
Both Lipa and Megan pulled up to the stage rocking the same black Versace dress and gold pendant.
Rich Fury / Getty Images
"Not you stealing my look," said Megan Thee Stallion.
"I was told I had the exclusive," replied Dua Lipa, "I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."
Afterward, the legendary Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace came on stage and removed a detachable skirt from both artists.
"Thank you Donatella! Now we both look like winners," Megan remarked.
The original skit with Carey and Houston played on their long-running rivalry in the eyes of the media. Similarly, both legendary artists rocked the same Vera Wang gown.
"Nice dress," Carey joked to Houston on stage at the time. "That's a one-of-a-kind, yeah? Looks pretty familiar."
Check out Carey's tweet below, as well as Lip and Megan's outfits.
