While many artists are gearing up for the 64th annual Grammys ceremony held tonight, April 3, other stars attended another historic event last night – The Black Music Collective held the Recording Academy Honors in Las Vegas.

Per their website, this honorary night is to “celebrate outstanding individuals whose work embodies excellence and integrity and who have improved the environment for the creative community.”

Some of the brightest and most influential talents made an appearance and celebrated one of the most substantial nights in music to come. Check out the recap of some of the most stunning looks that graced the carpet yesterday.

Saweetie

When it comes to Saweetie, nothing basic should be expected. The “My Type” rapper has been serving looks since she entered the game, and this night was nothing different. She wore a dazzling green gown by Alexandre Vauthier that snatched at her curves and showed off some skin on the side.

John Legend

A black and white suit is often a go-to look, but John turned ordinary into extravagant. He paired the black floral tux elegantly with a pair of white loafers and a glistening black button-down. Aside from his astonishing look, the singer was given a Global Impact Award at the event last night for his contributions to music.

Summer Walker

Talk about stunning. Summer came covered in gold waiting to turn heads. The top of her dress grabbed at her neck and showed off her shoulders. It then transitioned into a sheer piece that showed off her leg tattoos and flowed behind her onto the floor.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe most definitely came through with a switch-up. Known for her locs, the songstress decided to go change her hairstyle into a voluminous fro that came down over her shoulders. The Bailey sister wore a long, velvet, black gown which she complimented with silver jewelry.

Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu knows you can never be too flashy. His zebra printed shirt was clearly just a supporting character to his main point-- his ice. From his glasses to his wrists, Bleu came to show off his pieces.

MC Lyte

MC keeps it classy but dramatic at the same time. Her black and white top flares out at the arms and is pieced together with skin-tight leather pants and a black clutch.

Which look was your favorite? Sound off in the comments.