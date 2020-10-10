Pop diva Mariah Carey has been making the rounds lately as she is promoting her recently released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The singer reveals intimate details of her childhood and relationships, and in the autobiography, Carey heavily discusses her encounters with racism. During her visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Carey spoke about her experiences and what her children, twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, have dealt with, as well.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"It's been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race," Mariah Carey said. "And the only reason I was aware so early on was because it became a subject of humiliation for me as a child... I'm reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself."

"Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend," the 50-year-old singer said of her nine-year-old son. "It's like, insane. This is the world we live in and I'm glad this came out in a timely fashion." Watch Mariah answer questions from fans and speak more about parenting during Black Lives Matter protests and speaking with her children about racism below.