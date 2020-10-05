In her recently released memoir, Mariah Carey details intimate moments of her life. The Meaning of Mariah dishes on controversies and unknown facts about the music icon, but one person is mysteriously missing from her walk down memory lane. Back in 2016, Mariah surprised fans when she announced that she was engaged to billionaire James Packer. The singer and the Australian businessman first met at the Hercules film premiere back in 2014, and after their short-term engagement ended months after it began, their post-relationship turned sour.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Packer would go on to say that the romance with Mariah Carey occurred at a low point in his life, even going so far as saying the relationship was a "mistake" in an interview. In a recent chat with The Guardian, Carey threw a little shade in her ex-fiancé's direction when she explained why he isn't mentioned included in her narrative.

"If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book. If not, it didn't occur,” said Carey of her memoir. Then, she dropped a bit of private information about Packer. "We didn't have a physical relationship, to be honest with you." Meanwhile, fans can read all the juicy details about her relationships with Tommy Mottola, Nick Cannon, Derek Jeter, and more in her memoir.

[via][via]