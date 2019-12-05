Mariah Carey is really banking on her Christmas music this year more than ever before. The 49-year-old singer is sitting pretty at #1 on all of Billboard's holiday charts and was even honoured with a placement in the Guinness World Records for having the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours as well as the most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart all thanks to her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mariah has now announced another rollout of content surrounded on her Christmas music and it's in partnership with Amazon Music. Taking to Instagram, Mariah is seen explaining how she created a vibe in the studio to bring holiday magic to the creation of the song, when it wasn't even Christmas. Randy Jackson even takes a seat and discusses how impressive Mariah's single is. "To come up with an original holiday song that becomes a hit, next to impossible," he said.

"I can’t wait to share this with you guys! Watch the trailer for my @AmazonMusic mini-doc, coming soon 💖🎄❄️ #alliwantforchristmasisyou," Mariah captioned the clip - watch in full below.