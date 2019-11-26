We recently posted about Mariah Carey and how she's sitting at number one on six of Billboard's holiday charts before the month of December. Mariah and her sweet holiday tunes dominated the Holiday Streaming Songs, Holiday Airplay, Holiday Digital Song Sales, Top Holiday Albums, Holiday 100 and the Holiday Album Sales charts. The latter makes it not at all surprising that Mariah has now been honored by the Guinness World Records organization for three holiday-themed world records.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mariah's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has given her the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours as well as the most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart. As you can see in the image below, Mariah accepted her plaque during her Christmas show at the Colosseum in Las Vegas with a Guinness representative joining her for the finale as well as her two children.

"I wanted Christmas to be perfect, but for a lot of different reasons, it didn't always end up working out well, coming from such a dysfunctional family," Mariah previously stated of her beloved song. "So I think when I wrote ["All I Want for Christmas Is You"], I just put every ounce of longing for that perfect moment in it."