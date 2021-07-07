While her relationship with A$AP Rocky is where all the talk is, there are clearly still other men trying to court Rihanna.

According to TMZ, cops were notified of a trespasser being spotted at the Fenty founder's Los Angeles-area home in the early morning, "around 7 A.M. or so." Their sources say that once police arrived at the scene, the man had fled.

To the chagrin of society, this has happened before to a far more harmful extent. Back in 2015, Rihanna received death threats from an alleged stalker who posted a photo outside of her house, only to send a Tweet out the following day that read “Should of killed @rihanna a minute back I would be good right now. Sorcery is a weapon I use guns, bout to get a gun license, can’t use my hands.” The man went by both Alex Mercer and Ralph Alexander on varying platforms and was ultimately investigated by police.



The year prior, a similar instance occurred in which a man named Kevin Mcglynn accused the singer, Kanye West and Jay-Z of stealing his "material." This was said in court, months after Mcglynn sent four letters to Rihanna's home calling her a bitch and threatening to break into her home.

For the record, the Barbadian singer was not at the home when the incident took place, as the tabloid says that she merely rents the property.

