Rihanna shared some advice for her single fans who are seeking a relationship. The advice comes from Farren Jean Andrea, as Rihanna has been rumored to be dating A$AP Rocky since as early as November 2020.

“If you aren’t happy single, you won’t be happy taken," Andrea wrote on Instagram, over the weekend. "Happiness comes from drugs, not relationships.”

Rihanna popped up in the comments to admit: “If I was a paragraph.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Rihanna's relationship with Rocky is in full bloom after she was seen with the New York rapper on a date in his hometown, last week. The two hung out in SoHo going to bars and walking around the city.

Rocky recently explained that Rihanna is the "love of my life" in an interview with GQ.

"The love of my life. My lady," he told the outlet when the interviewer mentioned Rihanna.

He added that his relationship with her is going well: "[A relationship is] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Check out the advice Rihanna follows for a good relationship, and overall happiness, down below.

