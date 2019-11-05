The world watched as the public turned Popeyes Chicken into a viral sensation, causing their coveted sandwich to become so popular that they stopped production. The restaurant announced that the return of their beloved chicken sandwich would commence on the made-up holiday National Sandwich Day which fell on November 3. Popeyes eateries all over America were hit with long lines and irritable customers ired by lengthy wait times, and in Maryland, the atmosphere proved to be fatal.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to reports by local news stations, it was around 7:00 p.m. on Monday when two men who were standing in line at a restaurant in Prince George's County got into an argument. The police department's spokesperson, Jennifer Donelan, shared in a news conference that the men were waiting to order the chicken sandwich when one became upset and accused the other of cutting in line.

“We have been able to determine that preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” Donelan said. The argument began inside the restaurant and moved outdoors before escalating. When cops arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.

"For you to get that angry over anything — for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again is a very sad and tragic day," Donelan said. A suspect has not been identified, but the police are asking the public for help.