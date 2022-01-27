When she's not vibing out to Drake tracks with Kanye West, Julia Fox, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather, Madonna is on Instagram Live answering questions from fans. The Pop icon has been a favorite for decades and although her often eccentric behaviors make for viral moments, she's a respected voice that can sell out an arena within minutes.

Back in 2003, Madonna helped steal the show MTV Video Music Awards when she performed alongside Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. The appearance became one of the most talked-about VMA moments in history after Madonna kissed both women onstage. Now that Britney is rid of her conservatorship, Madonna toyed with the idea of hitting the road with the singer.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

While on Livestream, Madonna was asked if she would ever consider doing a world tour once again.

“Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?” she said. “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original [kiss]."

The very thought of these two generations of Pop madness taking to the stage for a global tour sent their fans into a frenzy, but for now, it seems that it is only a dream. Spears seems to be spending time becoming more acclimated with the world now that she has acquired newfound freedom, and she's suggested that she is interested in becoming a mother once again.

Watch the brief clip of Madonna's Live below.