This new, free-from-conservatorship version of Britney Spears is not letting her foot off of her family's neck. The singer has been popping up on social media more often since a judge granted her her freedom from her legal lockdown, and fans have been eating it up. She has promised a return to music after years of silence and it is expected to be one of the biggest comebacks in recent years, but aside from nurturing her career, Spears is livid with her loved ones.

There has been an ongoing war between Britney and little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after the latter not only wrote a book but sat down for a detailed interview with Good Morning America.



KMazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Jamie Lynn spoke candidly about Britney's conservatorship and answered questions regarding allegations that she and her parents mishandled Britney's finances. Although Britney already shared a scathing response to the interview, she returned with yet another story.

This time, Britney posted about what occurred immediately after she and Justin Timberlake broke up all those years ago. The pair were the "it" couple from 1999 to 2002, but they knew each other since 1992 when they starred on The Mickey Mouse Club. According to Britney, when she got home, her family ignored her as her mother instead showered 12-year-old Jamie Lynn, who had a Nickelodeon show at the time, with attention.

"My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything," wrote the singer. "I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up... and I'm sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done ... slapped you and Mamma right across your f*cking faces!!!!!!"

Read through the story in full below.