This week, Madonna lands her ninth No. 1 album with her Madame X outing launching at 95,000 equivalent album units in the United States with 90,000 going toward pure album sales. It brings the pop star to have the second-most No. 1 albums among female artists, only falling behind Barbra Streisand who currently has 11 No. 1s. Among all acts, The Beatles still hold the most with 19. Madonna is tied among all artists with Eminem, Garth Brooks, and The Rolling Stones.

The album's considerably impressive sales in this streaming age were partly due to a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer for Madonna's upcoming theater tour, beginning in September at New York's Howard Gilman Opera House. Overall, it makes for the year's fourth-largest sales week for a woman.

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

The remainder of the chart marks a rare week in which hip-hop albums are not dominating the chart's top 10.

Following behind the Queen of Pop is Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars album, making it his 20th top 10 album with 66,000 equivalent album units. No. 3 is occupied by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with 58,000 units while the Jonas Brother's former No. 1 Happiness drops to No. 4 in its second week with 52,000 units.

Bastille goes on to claim its second top 10 album with the band's Doom Days bowing at No. 5 with 41,000 units while Khalid's Free Spirit follows at No. 6 with 37,000 units.

You'll find the week's only hip-hop entries in the following slots as Polo G's Die A Legend maintains its top 10 slot, slipping down to No. 6 with 29,000 while DaBaby's Baby on Baby glides to No. 7 with 28,000 units. Closing things out are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You album which experiences an ascent from No. 14 to No. 9 with a 3 percent increase after clocking 27,000 units.

Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next hosts No. 10 with 27,000 units