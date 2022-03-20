Machine Gun Kelly has entered the world of pop punk over the last couple of years, and for many, his foray into the genre has been a mixed bag. Fans of the genre believe MGK is a poser who is simply profiting off of the genre thanks to his failures in hip-hop. Others are huge fans of what MGK is doing right now, and they are hoping that he collaborates with some big names.

For instance, over the past few years, Playboi Carti has also embraced emo and punk aesthetic, however, Carti has translated them to hip-hop as opposed to switching genres completely. With that being said, fans have still been curious as to whether he could cross over and work with someone like MGK.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to DJ Akademiks, MGK was live with his fans recently when he was asked a question about Carti. As you can see down below, MGK is very interested in working with the artist, and he even asked Carti to be in an upcoming movie. Needless to say, the two have already started a dialogue of sorts which should be good news for fans of both artists.





There is no guarantee such a collab will happen, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the hip-hop world.