Playboi Carti has seemingly completed his transformation into a full-blown goth satanist, revealing his latest look on social media this week.

The 25-year-old Atlanta-raised artist has been making noise for years, revitalizing the game with his latest studio album, Whole Lotta Red. With his fans amped up about the possibility of receiving another new full-length project this year, the rapper has started his output with a feature on Ye's Donda 2 album, which is exclusively available on Stem Player. Appearing during Ye's sold-out event in Miami last week, Carti wore a face full of make-up and let out passionate screams throughout the performance. His multicolor arm accessories helped him stand out from the rest of the crowd, who wore all-black, and it looks like Carti is sticking with this look for the next little while.

Wiping his entire Instagram feed, Carti kicked off this new era five days ago by sharing a close-up picture of himself wearing dramatic face paint at his show with Ye. On Monday (February 28), the rapper fired off another look, wearing dark makeup around his eyes, on his nose, and over his mouth. He paired his style with a shaggy black jacket, vinyl gloves, baggy jeans, and black boots.

While some music fans are clowning Carti's new look, others are praising him for pushing back against gender norms. This follows a long line of rappers experimenting with makeup and face paint, including NBA YoungBoy, who recently started wearing makeup a few months ago.

