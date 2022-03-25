Machine Gun Kelly Shares Pop Punk "Mainstream Sellout" Ft. Lil Wayne, Gunna, Young Thug & More

Rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly has been living his rockstar dreams. Although he had quite a run during his stint in Rap, Kelly has been taking over the alternative space and was named Pop Punk's "crowned prince" by Billboard this week. Music lovers have been debating Kelly's switch up, but love him or hate him, he has continued to snag No. 1 positions in the rock arena.

He may not be dropping bars as he was years ago, but that hasn't kept MGK from collaborating with Hip Hop's hitmakers. On Friday (March 25), Kelly returned with his new album Mainstream Sellout (stylized mainstream sellout), a project that hosts features from Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Gunna, WILLOW, iann dior, and more. Kelly's best friend Pete Davidson even makes an appearance, but his inclusion arrives on an interlude.

Stream Mainstream Sellout and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. born with horns

2. god save me

3. maybe with Bring Me The Horizon

4. drug dealer ft. Lil Wayne

5. wall of fame (interlude)

6. mainstream sellout

7. make up sex with blackbear

8. emo girl with WILLOW

9. 5150

10. papercuts (album edit)

11. WW4

12. ay! with Lil Wayne

13. fake love don't last with iann dior

14. die in California ft. Gunna, Young Thug, Landon Barker

15. sid & nancy

16. twin flame