Last Friday (Nov. 15) was the two-year anniversary of Lil Peep's passing. In commemoration, the documentary about the late recording artist and a posthumous album released on that same day, both entitled Everybody's Everything. The album, which was described in a press release as “a lovingly-curated collection of songs from Lil Peep’s career," compiles previously released and unreleased songs. It included an acoustic cover of Peep's 2016 collaboration with Lil Tracy, "walk away as the door slams."

As a tribute to Peep, Machine Gun Kelly posted a video to Instagram of him performing an impassioned cover of this song, extracting a lyric from the chorus for its caption. On his tour bus, MGK sang along and played guitar as the track played in the background. "walk away as the door slams" is already an emotional song, but it becomes even more powerful when sung in this context. On "Glass House" off his latest album, Hotel Diablo, MGK has a line that says, "Look, wish Lil Peep and me had spoke, but I can't get that back." He was one of many inspired by the singularity and honesty of Peep's music and character.

