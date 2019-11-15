Lil Peep's Posthumous "Everybody's Everything" Ft. Diplo, Rich The Kid, & iLoveMakonnen

The world may have lost Lil Peep back in 2017, but his music lives on. The 21-year-old artist's untimely death shocked his fans, and since that time, his mother has been attempting to make those she feels are responsible for his overdose face consequences. As that legal battle rages on, Peep's posthumous releases continue.

Everybody's Everything dropped early Friday morning, the same day that the alternative rapper's documentary of the same name is to be released, as well. Columbia Records shared that the album is a "lovingly-curated collection of songs from Lil Peep’s career, including fan favorites that have never been available on all platforms, and songs that have never been released in any form."

There are a handful of features on Everybody's Everything, a few of which are repeated throughout. They include additions from Diplo, Rich The Kid, Lil Tracy, Gab3, Era, and iLoveMakonnen. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Liar

2. Aquafina ft. Rich The Kid

3. Ratchets ft. Lil Tracy, Dipo

4. Rockstarz ft. Gab3

5. LA to London ft. Gab3

6. Fangirl ft. Gab3

7. Text Me ft. Era

8. Princess

9. Moving On

10. Belgium

11. When I Lie

12. I’ve Been Waiting ft. iLoveMakonnen (Original Version)

13. Live Forever

14. Ghost Boy

15. Keep My Coo

16. White Tee ft. Lil Tracy

17. Cobain ft. Lil Tracy

18. Witchblades ft. Lil Tracy

19. Walk Away as the Door Slams (acoustic) ft. Lil Tracy