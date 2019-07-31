It's been a rough month for A$AP Rocky who's currently behind bars in Sweden over an incident that occurred at the top of July. His fans, friends, and peers have rallied together, calling for his freedom. Even Donald Trump, out of all people, publicly came out in support of A$AP Rocky, at least at the request of Kanye West. Machine Gun Kelly is the latest rapper to speak out against Rocky's incarceration. TMZ recently approached him to ask about his take of Pretty Flacko's situation where he declared, "Fuck Swedish fish."

Machine Gun Kelly was asked whether he'd be boycotting any Swedish products in wake of Rocky's situation. The cameraman suggested boycotting Swedish Fish. MGK cracked a smile but clearly, the cameraman was feeling himself. He began listing off a shit-ton of Swedish products and companies. He listed off Swedish Fish and Ikea before getting to Spotify -- a company that MGK can't afford to boycott. "No more Spoti -- whoa," MGK told the cameraman. "But Swedish Fish -- cancel Swedish Fish until A$AP's free," he concluded.

In other MGK-related news, Young Thug announced that he was going on a joint tour with Machine Gun Kelly this fall. The tour is set to kick off on September 30th in Toronto and includes opening performances from Polo G, KILLY, Strick, and YBN Nahmir. Stay tuned.