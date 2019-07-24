Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly just surprised the world with an announcement that is sure to make a lot of people happy. The two world-renowned artists will be joining forces to entertain the globe, hitting the road with a few up-and-comers to announce some big tour news.

As reported by Complex, the duo is kicking off their new tour in Toronto and a few guests will be joining them. Opening support will be handled by KILLY, Polo G, YBN Nahmir and Strick, who is signed to Young Stoner Life Records. Not all the openers will be at each date though. The tour is set to begin on September 30 and run until the middle of November.



Image via Publicist

Considering MGK just released his new album Hotel Diablo, this might mean that we'll be receiving a fresh body of work from Young Thug as well. The Atlanta-based Slime General will surely be interested in playing some new music for the crowd and he has been teasing an upcoming project titled SO MUCH FUN. Hopefully, we receive the new album before the tour kicks off.

Will you be buying tickets to go see Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly in concert? Take a look at the dates below.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Monday, September 30, 2019, Toronto, ON, RBC Echo Beach&~

Thursday, October 3, 2019, Binghamton, NY, Broome County Forum#^~

Friday, October 04, 2019, Lowell, MA, Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell#~

Saturday, October 05, 2019, Kingston, RI, The Ryan Center#~

Sunday, October 06, 2019, Baltimore, MD, MECU Pavilion#~

Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center#~

Thursday, October 10, 2019, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia#~

Friday, October 11, 2019, Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre#~

Saturday, October 12, 2019, Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena#~

Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy#~

Friday, October 18, 2019, Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center#~

Saturday, October 19, 2019, Jacksonville, FL, Daily's Place#~

Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Washington, DC, The Anthem*~

Thursday, October 24, 2019, Indianapolis, IN, Indiana Farmers Coliseum*~

Friday, October 25, 2019, Chicago, IL, Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

Saturday, October 26, 2019, Detroit, MI, The Fox Theatre&~

Sunday, October 27, 2019, Milwaukee, WI, The Eagles Ballroom*~

Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena*^~

Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Kansas City, MO, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*~

Thursday, October 31, 2019, St. Louis, MO, The Family Arena&~

Friday, November 1, 2019, Oklahoma City, OK, Zoo Amphitheatre*^~

Saturday, November 02, 2019, Houston, TX, NRG Arena*~

Tuesday, November 05, 2019, Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium+~

Wednesday, November 06, 2019, Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair*~

Friday, November 08, 2019, Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*~

Sunday, November 10, 2019, Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater*~

Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Central Point, OR, Seven Feathers Casino Resort*^~

Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Reno, NV, Reno Events Center*^~

Friday, November 15, 2019, Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre*~

Sunday, November 17, 2019, San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*~

Monday, November 18, 2019, Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium~

*with Polo G

#with YBN Nahmir

&with KILLY

~with Strick

^not a Live Nation date

+Young Thug only