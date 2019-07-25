Machine Gun Kelly Issues A Warning In "El Diablo" Video

MGK releases a new video for his Ronny J-produced song "El Diablo."

If you thought that Machine Gun Kelly was a goner after his feud with Eminem, you underestimated the ability of the Ohio-raised rapper. MGK is having a marquee year in 2019 and it's due in part to the notoriety he built in 2018. He's been on the verge of superstardom for a while though and his acting roles, mixed with new music and more elaborate projects have earned him a permanent place in the rap game. He's shown his versatility and now, he's inviting us all to see what his world looks like.

In the new video for "El Diablo," Kellz takes a trip out to the desert in his drop-top before hopping out and enjoying the sunny day. The clip is edited to appear glitchy, pasting in superimpositions every now and then and creating the desired vintage effect. Mountains can be seen behind the artist as he shoots dice by himself, reminding us of how tight his circle is these days. Don't expect to be let into his entourage; chances are, Machine Gun Kelly is happy by himself.

MGK announced yesterday that he would be heading on tour this fall with Young Thug, YBN Nahmir, Polo G, and others. Watch the video above and stay tuned for more visual content from Kellz.