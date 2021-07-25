Machine Gun Kelly appeared to call his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, trash in a new tweet about movies "i'm barely in." Kelly appears in the upcoming film with his partner, Megan Fox.

"If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s," Kelly wrote in a tweet, followed by the trash emoji.

Both Kelly and Fox bailed on the film's premiere, citing “the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases,” which sparked rumors they may be unhappy with the film.

“That’s just something we were living in, so much has happened since,” she said. “The question of, ‘Did we have chemistry on screen?’ isn’t necessary, because chemistry has gotten us this far.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Fox also shot down the idea that there's any beef with Lala Kent, the fiancé of the film's director, Randall Emmett. Kent cropped Fox out of a poster for Midnight in the Switchgrass in a now-deleted Instagram story.

"I really like Lala, so I can't imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that," Fox explained. "She's a lovely person."

Kent has also denied there's any beef: "My mother took the picture of a special moment in my fiancé’s life. In no way was it meant to shade anyone. I like Megan; she has been nothing but kind to me. I’m grateful she supported Randall in his directorial debut. I’m very proud of them both."

